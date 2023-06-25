Electronics, kayaks, bicycles, jewelry among items to be offered at Suffolk police property auction

Are you in the market for a bike, maybe power tools or even a kayak?

The Suffolk County Police Department will be hosting a property auction on Wednesday, where more than a hundred items will be available to bid on. The items range from jewelry to camping tents, and landscaping equipment to electronic devices.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. at the department’s property section, at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank.

The department will be previewing the jewelry and other items on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All merchandise is sold in “as-is” condition. Participants must be at least 18 years old to bid. The auction is cash only.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more details and a complete list of items visit suffolkpd.org.