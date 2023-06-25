Long IslandSuffolk

Electronics, kayaks, bicycles, jewelry among items to be offered at Suffolk police property auction

Bicycles will be among the items for sale at the Suffolk County police auction on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Property Section, 30 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank. Credit: SCPD

Are you in the market for a bike, maybe power tools or even a kayak?

The Suffolk County Police Department will be hosting a property auction on Wednesday, where more than a hundred items will be available to bid on. The items range from jewelry to camping tents, and landscaping equipment to electronic devices.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. at the department’s property section, at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank.

The department will be previewing the jewelry and other items on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All merchandise is sold in “as-is” condition. Participants must be at least 18 years old to bid. The auction is cash only.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more details and a complete list of items visit suffolkpd.org.

