Suffolk police rescue bird from Northport fuel platform, officials say

Suffolk County officers conducting a routine Homeland Security check on Sunday morning rescued a bird that was entangled in string on an offshore Northport fuel platform, authorities said.

Two Marine Bureau officers were aboard Marine Bravo when they noticed the bird hanging from the railing of the National Grid Northport platform, police said.

The platform is used to offload fuel for the Northport Power Station, which is located roughly two miles north.

Police said the species was unknown, but that the bird was likely a seagull.

After the officers cut the bird loose, it swam away and did not appear injured.