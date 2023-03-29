Suffolk police vehicle auction: What to know before bidding starts Saturday

Looking for a deal on a new [used] set of wheels?

The Suffolk County Police Impound Section Auto Auction, slated for Saturday in Westhampton, has more than 100 cars, trucks, motorcycles and vans available to bid on. Conditions vary. All vehicles will be sold “as is.”

Bidding begins at $300. Where it ends depends on the number of bidders competing and what the winning bidder is willing to spend on any given vehicle in order to outlast — and outbid — the competition.

Hereare some basics on how to register, bid — and maybe buy — a vehicle:

When and where is the Suffolk police's vehicle auction?

The auction takes place Saturday at the SCPD Impound Section yard at 100 Old Country Rd., Westhampton. Start time is 9 a.m. Directions to the site can be found at http://suffolkpd.org.

What types of vehicles are available?

Want to bid on a 2018 Subaru WRX? They’ve got one. A 2007 Mini Cooper? They’ve got one of those, too.

The auction has 120 cars, trucks, motorcycles and vans available to bid on, a selection that includes a 2012 Audi A7, a 2008 BMW 328xi, a 2004 Mazda RX-8, a 2007 Mercedes Benz S550, a 1999 Mercedes Benz CLK430 — and a wide range of other vehicles available to the winning bidder.

A complete list of vehicles [and VIN numbers] can be found below.

How does the bidding work — and do I need to register?

Pre-registration is required to bid. If you’re trying to purchase a vehicle under a business name you must show a New York State Tax ID Card — with a tax identification number. Buyers must be 18 or older.

The auctioneer’s decision is final. Because the site is an evidence yard, photographs are prohibited and other strict guidelines are in place. A complete list of terms and conditions can be viewed at http://suffolkpd.org.

Are there restrictions on who can bid?

Yes. A ruling by the Suffolk County Board of Ethics forbids Suffolk County employees from bidding. This includes employees' spouses and minor children under age 18.

Vehicles are sold 'as is.' What does that mean?

It means, frankly, buyer beware. These are seized and impounded vehicles. Some vehicle conditions are very good, others not so, according to Suffolk police.

The SCPD Auction website gives clear warning on potential pitfalls: “It is not the responsibility of the Suffolk County Police Department to list or notify the buyer of any existing liens that may be listed on the title you receive from NYS DMV. All previous owners and lien holders have been notified and given the opportunity to claim their vehicle where applicable.”

There also may be complications in titling a vehicle purchased at this auction. Some of the vehicles are sold on a Branded Title or Salvage Certificate MV-907A.

What is Salvage Branding?

When the Salvage Certificate (MV-907A) is the proof of ownership for a vehicle, the applicant must complete required repairs and pass the DMV's salvage vehicle examination process in order to get a valid title. The title certificate will display the phrase “REBUILT SALVAGE: NY” if the vehicle is eight model years or newer.

Beware. Fees to fulfill the rebuild requirements can cost hundreds, even thousands, according to information on the DMV's website.

Can I inspect the offered auction vehicles beforehand?

Yes, you can. A preview of all vehicles is available Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound section yard in Westhampton. Vehicles are also available for inspection on Saturday from 8-9 a.m.

How do I pay if I have a winning bid?

Full payment is due at the time of sale for any purchase of up to $1,000. Purchases over $1,000 require a 25% non-refundable deposit in addition to the first $1,000 — and require full payment within one business week, according to the SCPD.

For instance, for a vehicle with a winning bid of $2,000, the winning bidder must pay a non-refundable deposit of $1,250 at time of sale, and if you fail to pick up the vehicle within one business week you will be charged a storage fee of $30 per day in addition to the balance owed on the vehicle.

Cash, traveler’s checks and certified bank checks in the exact amount are accepted forms of payment.