Suffolk police to auction more than 80 vehicles, including BMW, Lexus and Jaguar, starting at $500

Another batch of used vehicles is heading to the auction block this week at the Suffolk County police's impound yard.

More than 80 vehicles including sedans, SUVs and motorcycles will be up for sale Saturday, with each minimum bid starting at $500. The auction will be held rain or shine, beginning at 9 a.m. at the facility located at 100 Old Country Rd. in Westhampton.

The vehicles will be sold as-is and include a 2016 BMW 328i, a 2015 Lexus CT, a 2020 Jaguar F-PACE and a 2019 Kawasaki Z125, along with several Hondas, Fords, Dodges and Nissans.

The oldest vehicle that will be up for sale is a 1988 Honda Shadow, while the newest is a 2022 Wuxing Fly electric bike.

Those looking to preview the vehicles can do so at the site on Thursday and Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Registration is required to bid on vehicles, and all sales are final. Buyers must be at least 18 years old. Full payment is due at time of sale for purchases up to $2,000. Purchases over $2,000 require payment of $2,000 plus 25% of the remaining balance as a non-refundable deposit.

See the full list of vehicles below along with more registration information and terms and conditions for the auction.

Or visit the Impound Section & Vehicle Auctions at suffolkpd.org.