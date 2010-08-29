Surprise welcome for returning Holbrook Marine

Marine Lance Cpl. Andrew Faller got a hero's welcome home to Holbrook.

In the Town of Islip, that meant a surprise honor-guard-lined greeting at MacArthur Airport, an escort by a motorcade and salutes by applauding neighbors grateful for his service.

Faller, an infantryman who speaks matter-of-factly about dangerous missions, including one on a ship that was shot at by pirates off Africa, blushed as elated family, neighbors and veterans applauded him late Saturday night on his way home for a 15-day visit.

"This is really nice," he said.

The festivities were part of the Islip Hometown Heroes program, which has held such events for more than 75 combat veterans and active-duty military personnel since March 2009, according to the airport's website.

Saturday evening's welcome was at once like and unlike the others.

When his flight landed just before 10 p.m., Faller said, he had no idea of the welcome that was awaiting him.

First, he shared a private moment with his family, away from the throngs of well-wishers.

"My mom was acting like nothing was happening," said Faller, 22. "Then I turn and see all of Holbrook there."

After salutes and remarks by the organizers, dozens of cars and motorcycles queued up at the airport terminal, then escorted Faller, along Veterans Memorial Highway to his home.

They passed a "Welcome Home" sign hung from an overpass on Patchogue-Holbrook Road.

"We're going to party. We have cases and cases - of soda," his mom, Darlene Konyha, said. "We're ready for this Marine."

Next summer, Faller will be deployed to Afghanistan, said Lucy Christiano, of Blue Star Mothers of America, which helped organize the evening. His long-term plan is to become a police officer.

Faller isn't the only member of his family serving his country: His older brother is in the Army's Special Forces.

"I had to outdo him," he said.