Suspicious device in Stony Brook found to be piece of plastic

Suffolk police detonated an apparently harmless section of PVC pipe found at Strathmore Park in Stony Brook on Sunday.

Police conducted the controlled detonation, known as a "render safe" operation, after a jogger reported seeing a suspicious device in the park.

Nearby Sycamore Drive, which briefly closed because of police activity Sunday afternoon, was reopened by 1:30, a police spokeswoman said.

Suffolk's Arson Section is investigating the incident. Emergency Services officers responded and detonated the explosion.