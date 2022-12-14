Tanya Bathija of Dix Hills killed in fire

A 32-year-old woman and her dog died in a pre-dawn fire in a Dix Hills cottage on Wednesday, despite the efforts of her parents and three Suffolk officers, who tried to save her, police said.

The woman, identified as Tanya Bathija, lived in a cottage behind her parents’ home on Carlls Straight Path, said Suffolk police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer.

Bathija's father woke up early to exercise before work, when he looked out the window and saw the cottage on fire, Beyrer said.

“He alerted his wife at the same time as he called 911. They ran outside to the cottage and tried to get her out but it was fully engulfed," Beyrer said.

About 60 firefighters and rescue workers launched "an aggressive attack on the blaze," which was reported at 2:54 a.m, Dix Hills Fire Department spokesman Steve Silverman said by email.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Two Suffolk County patrol officers and a sergeant "attempted to enter the cottage but were repelled by fire," police said. They were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for smoke inhalation. Beyrer said they are expected to be OK.

Four firefighters were also treated at the site for minor injuries, Silverman said.

Preliminarily, the fire has been ruled non-criminal. Investigators are looking into whether the cottage, about the size of a two-car garage, had working smoke detectors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.