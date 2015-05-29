Timothy Melia, FDNY firefighter, identified as driver killed in Middle Island crash

A driver who was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Middle Island has been identified as a FDNY firefighter from Bay Shore.

Timothy Melia, 30, was traveling east on East Bartlett Road in his Hyundai Santa Fe when he failed to negotiate a turn around 4:20 p.m., Suffolk police said.

Melia's vehicle then struck a utility support pole and went off the road into a wooded marshy area and flipped over onto its side, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The FDNY said Melia came on the job in 2006 and had been assigned to a Brooklyn firehouse.

Authorities ask anyone with information call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

With Ellen Yan