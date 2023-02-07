Walt Whitman Shops delay opening due to water main break on Route 110

Morning commuters on Tuesday were briefly impeded by a water main break on Route 110 in Huntington Station, which will keep the Walt Whitman Shops from opening on time, according to the South Huntington Water District.

About 200 to 250 feet of the road were inundated, as cars “dragged” the water along, said Peter Tischner, who leads distribution for the district.

“It was slowing traffic down, there was icing,” said Tischner, who encountered the mini flood at about 7:30 a.m. or so and immediately called the state transportation department.

Sand and salt — and warming temperatures — have allowed traffic to move freely again, he said.

Contractors will shut one lane as they carry out the repairs, which shouldn’t take more than a few hours, he said.

“The shops will be open; the water will be off just temporarily.”

