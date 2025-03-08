Wearing a knitted pink hat, Connie Simas raised a sign with the simple message “We won’t go back” in bold black letters as she rallied in Port Jefferson Station for International Women’s Day Saturday afternoon.

Simas, 72, remembers a different world, in the early 1970s: before women could get approved for credit cards without their husband’s signature; before Roe v. Wade legalized abortions; and before modern barriers had been broken.

In the 50 years since, she’s cheered for advancements in women’s rights. But Simas braved gusty winds Saturday to speak up about what she sees as a rollback of that progress, particularly a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Patricia Gillen, of Port Jefferson, cheers during the International Women's Day rally held in Port Jefferson Station on Saturday. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

“I grew up with bodily autonomy,” she said. “I have a granddaughter. She’s 18 months. Is she going to have that right? We’re going backwards,” Simas said.

More than 300 people lined a sidewalk near the busy intersection of Routes 347 and 112 for the rally, held in solidarity with hundreds around the world to advocate for equality on International Women’s Day. The global theme for this year’s event was “Accelerating Action,” a call for “increased momentum and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women face,” according to the IWD website.

'Stand up! Fight back.'

Protesters Saturday criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for a broad range of policies they said restrict women’s rights, remove diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and will decimate critical services through budget cuts recommended by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“When our rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up! Fight back,” the crowd cheered, led by organizer Shannon Russo, of Port Jefferson Station.

Holding a pink megaphone, the 28-year-old social worker said it was “empowering” to raise her voice.

Russo said she’s concerned about women’s health care, rhetoric about transgender Americans, equity and the treatment of immigrants.

“It’s important for people to know that there’s other people that care,” Russo said, adding that visibility was an important factor in organizing the rally on Long Island, where Trump won more than 53% of the vote in November’s election.

The group got honks of support from drivers going by, while some dissented by waving Trump flags or holding up middle fingers as they passed.

The crowd held a variety of signs during the International Women's Day rally in Port Jefferson Station on Saturday. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

Daniela Marrugo, 26, of Port Jefferson Station, said living in a “red” community can feel isolating.

“It’s kind of hard sometimes feeling like you fit in,” she said.

Marrugo drew a colorful sign that focused on celebrating women's empowerment with sayings like “GRL PWR,” “Feminist era” and “The future is female."

The Colombian immigrant said she felt inspired by the show of support. “It’s heart-filling. Women have each other’s back,” Marrugo said.

'For the future'

Women spanning generations attended Saturday’s rally, many with an eye toward the future.

Zoe Speed, 39, of Coram, stood with her husband, Brendan, and daughters Saoirse, 4, and Raina, 6, who made their first protest signs: “Have courage” and “Be kind.”

Speed says she sees Trump’s policies as “regressive” for women.

“We’re doing it for their future,” Speed said.

And the women weren’t alone.

More than a dozen men stood alongside them in solidarity, some carrying American flags or signs that said “Feminist dad,” “Support women in STEM” and “Our daughters deserve choices.”

David Myers, of Port Jefferson Station, rallied next to his wife and teenage daughters.

“I’m here to support my girls,” he said.