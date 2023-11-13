Southampton Village tables plan to extend term lengths for mayor, trustees after residents push back

Southampton Village officials tabled a proposal to extend term lengths for board members — a measure that faced pushback from residents during a public hearing last week.

Board members voted 5-0 at Thursday's village meeting to table the resolution to extend terms for the mayor and trustees from two to four years.

Proponents of the change cited the cost savings of holding elections every two years instead of annually, while also arguing it provides more stability in local government by freeing officials from constant campaigning. Opponents said more frequent elections bring officials closer to the public and provides residents greater accountability over those they elect to represent them.

If the board approves the measure, it could be brought to public vote via a permissive referendum, which would take place if 20% of the village’s registered voters sign a petition within 30 days, according to recently appointed village attorney Eileen Powers.

Marc Chiffert, co-chair of the village planning commission, said during the hearing a task force created to study the issue concluded frequent changes to the board with two-year terms “was not good governance.”

A change to term lengths would not affect current board members. If approved, the trustees elected in 2024 would serve three years to phase in the change, Powers said. Starting in 2025, the winners would begin to serve four-year terms.

The 2023-24 adopted budget lists the 2024 election expenditure as $16,560, a 49.5% increase compared with the 2023 adopted figure.

“The longer terms assure a small degree of independence from day-to-day pressure while they attempt to achieve whatever goal it is you elected them to do,” Powers said.

In nearby East Hampton Village, the mayor and trustees serve four-year terms, while in Sag Harbor Village the mayor and trustees serve two-year terms.

Resident Jessica Mezzacappa, 57, said she supported the change, adding it’s “exhausting for the village to have an election every year.”

Resident Mindy Fortin, 60, said four-year terms "can lead to less interaction with constituents and possibly less responsiveness."

Trustee Roy Stevenson shot back on one commenter’s point that longer terms were “self-dealing.”

“How is it self-dealing if it doesn’t affect our terms?” he asked, adding that voters could always elect new leaders if they don't support the change.

Some residents faulted the board for the timing, saying it would be unfair for residents to collect signatures for the permissive referendum as the holiday season approaches.

Former mayor Jesse Warren, who lost reelection in June, said he would be willing to help collect signatures. He said two-year terms are “critical for increased accountability and accessibility.”

Previous administrations have explored the idea of changing term lengths.

Southampton voters rejected a referendum in 2003 to extend terms from two to four years, according to Newsday archives.

Separately, the board approved a resolution Thursday raising salaries for mayor and trustee while increasing their contributions for health insurance coverage, which is currently free.

Starting Jan. 1, the mayor’s salary rises from $25,000 to $35,000, while the four trustees will see an increase from $15,000 to $20,500, according to the resolution. It’s the first salary increase since 2007, officials said.

Officials would be responsible for 20% of health insurance premiums, up to 5% of their annual salary, according to the resolution. It also adds limits to retirement benefits.

“This is all moving in a positive direction for the taxpayer,” Mayor Bill Manger said. “And everybody has to realize we are trying to do the right thing.”