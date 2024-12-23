Amtrak signal problems cause travel nightmares on its Northeast Corridor; 2nd disruption in 2 days

One day before Christmas Eve travel, Amtrak suspended service Monday morning between New York’s Penn Station and Boston, adding to a growing list of delays on the Northeast Corridor.

The railroad announced the suspension at 5 a.m. on X, along with other cancellations along the Northeast Corridor.

Due to signal troubles, two trains were canceled both ways between Boston and Washington.

The suspensions come one day after Amtrak suspended service from Penn Station and Philadelphia because of "downed overhead power wires blocking the tracks," the railroad said Sunday.

Service had been restored Sunday afternoon on two tracks between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia's 30th Street Station, but the company warned that "customers traveling along the Northeast Corridor should expect delays of at least 30 to 60 minutes."

Check back for updates on this developing story.