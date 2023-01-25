'Quite a journey': Grand Central Madison opens with first riders

Grand Central Madison opened Wednesday with the first riders arriving at 11:07 a.m., marking the culmination of the decades-in-the-making $11.1 billion East Side Access project.

Service to the second Manhattan terminal, served temporarily by a shuttle between Jamaica, was hailed as a historic moment that will more closely connect Long Island and New York City.

"Sixty years ago, people envisioned a project like this. And there so many roadblocks and challenges and detours along the way,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference after the ride.

She called it "quite a journey to get here. I’m not talking about the 22-minute ride from Jamaica Station."



As the first train departed Jamaica at 10:46 a.m., a minute later than scheduled, LIRR commuters and train buffs let out a cheer. It arrived on-time at Grand Central to more cheers from riders.

Matt Boyce, of Islip, exited the train and said it will save him time coming into the city. He now only has to walk one block to work.

"It was a great experience," he said. "This means I didn't have to come into Penn Station."

"It's a beautiful station and another option for people from Long Island," he said.

David Morrison, 77, of Plainview, a retired LIRR Branch manager and unofficial historian, posed with train conductors and held a photo of the first train to leave Penn Station in 1910, noting that Grand Central and Jamaica opened in 1913.

"Here we are 110 years later and it's finally happening," Morrison said. "It's so exciting to be here."

For David Cepler, 78 of Baldwin, the opening came after he stopped taking the LIRR daily for 42 years.

"This came eight years after I retired from my 44th street office and they finally opened this silly station," joked Cepler, who took the inaugural ride to see the Broadway Musical Hadestown.

Hochul, who was among the first riders, called the ride “extraordinary. Smooth, easy, bright.”

For at least the next three weeks, the LIRR will operate limited shuttle train service to and from Jamaica before implementing full service.

The day before, construction workers put the finishing touches on the 700,000-square-foot new station — polishing the glass walls abutting the longest escalators in New York City, and screwing in handles on new doors installed to address a problem with the station’s ventilation system.

Throughout years of delays, unexpected construction challenges, and billions of dollars in cost overruns, transit officials have maintained that the project — once expected to be finished by 2009 at a cost of $4.3 billion — will be worth the trouble.

"This milestone will be viewed by historians as crucial for Long Island as the first electrified train to travel under the East River, the creation of Levittown, and the opening of Jones Beach," said Kyle Strober, executive director of the Association for a Better Long Island, an economic development group in a statement. "It may have been a long time in coming but generations of Long Islanders will benefit from the vision, dollars, and engineering expertise that made it possible."

East Side Access represents the most significant amendment to the LIRR’s territory map in decades. It gives every station on Long Island a direct route to a second Manhattan terminal — shortening the trips of tens of thousands of who work on Manhattan’s East Side, easing pressure on overused Penn Station, and giving the railroad a needed second route onto and off of Long Island. It also creates new routes to Metro-North stations throughout the state and in Connecticut. It also means fewer trains to Penn Station during the morning rush hour and the elimination of most direct service between stations on Long Island and in Brooklyn.

Check back for updates on this developing story.