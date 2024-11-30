One dead, 3 others injured after multi-vehicle crash closes the Long Island Expressway in Nassau, police say
A multi-vehicle morning crash on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview killed one person and injured three others, Nassau County police and Plainview Fire Department officials said.
Andrew Cohen, a deputy chief for the Plainview Fire Department, said there was one fatality. Firefighters were alerted to the crash just past Sunnyside Boulevard at 7:20 a.m.
The department's ambulance crews took two children in stable condition to Cohen Children's Medical Center, he said. A third victim was transported in stable condition to Nassau University Medical Center by the Northwell Health Center for Emergency Medical Services, which assists the department, he said.
The eastbound lanes of the expressway were closed during the police investigation for about five hours. In a traffic advisory at around 2 p.m., police said all eastbound lanes were open.
Police said additional details on the crash would be released Saturday.
Cohen said firefighters stabilized the vehicles, contained any fluid spills and made sure there were no fires.
The crash caused additional delays on the Northern State Parkway.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
