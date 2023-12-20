MTA board passes $19.3 billion budget, including $2 billion for LIRR

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board on Wednesday passed its $19.3 billion operating budget for next year — with $11.8 billion of the total going to labor costs such as payroll, overtime, pensions and health care.

The $19.3 billion budget includes $2 billion for the Long Island Rail Road, with the balance going to the subways and other MTA agencies, such as the LIRR’s sister commuter railroad, Metro-North.

The budget passed as a congestion pricing program to toll driving in parts of Manhattan is set to debut in May or June and pump money into MTA coffers.

