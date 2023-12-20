Long IslandTransportation

MTA board passes $19.3 billion budget, including $2 billion for LIRR

In the MTA's operating budget, $11.8 billion will go to labor...

In the MTA's operating budget, $11.8 billion will go to labor costs such as payroll, overtime, pensions and health care. Credit: Morgan Campbell

By Matthew Chayesmatthew.chayes@newsday.comchayesmatthew

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board on Wednesday passed its $19.3 billion operating budget for next year — with $11.8 billion of the total going to labor costs such as payroll, overtime, pensions and health care.

The $19.3 billion budget includes $2 billion for the Long Island Rail Road, with the balance going to the subways and other MTA agencies, such as the LIRR’s sister commuter railroad, Metro-North.

The budget passed as a congestion pricing program to toll driving in parts of Manhattan is set to debut in May or June and pump money into MTA coffers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Matthew Chayes

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City.

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Man steals $91,000 in silver bars … LI school test results … The Giving Doll Credit: Newsday

Cop charged with rape due in court ... Man steals $91,000 in silver bars ... 'Son of Sam' law ... What's open on Christmas

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Man steals $91,000 in silver bars … LI school test results … The Giving Doll Credit: Newsday

Cop charged with rape due in court ... Man steals $91,000 in silver bars ... 'Son of Sam' law ... What's open on Christmas

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME