Plane in North Lindenhurst fatal crash had cockpit smoke in earlier flight, report says

Maintenance logs show that the single-engine aircraft that crashed in a residential North Lindenhurst neighborhood earlier this month, killing one person and injuring the pilot and another passenger, had smoke in the cockpit during a flight two months earlier, according to a preliminary crash report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB report does not yet come to any conclusions on what caused the Piper PA-28 plane to go down in a wooded area as it was returning to Republic Airport on March 5.

But a review of the plane's maintenance logbooks by federal investigators revealed an entry from Jan. 16 stating that the “pilot reports smoke in cockpit" during a flight on Jan. 7.

The pilot wrote then that "after troubleshooting, flown and tested. Aircraft returned to service with no smoke.”

The most recent entry in the logbook before the accident was a 50-hour inspection completed on Feb. 27, the report said.

The day of the crash, the pilot, Fayzul Chowdhury, 23, of the Bronx, told the Republic control tower there was a fire in the cockpit before issuing several mayday calls.

Roma Gupta, 63, of Whitehouse Township, New Jersey, was killed in the crash while her daughter, Reeva Gupta, 33, of St. Davids, Pennsylvania, and Chowdhury, each suffered severe burns. The two remain in critical condition at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The Guptas had booked the flight through Groupon with the Danny Waizman Flight School at Republic Airport, where Chowdhury had worked for nearly a year.

The flight was a gift from Reeva Gupta to her mother and a "demonstration" to determine if they wanted to take an actual flying lesson, said Oleh N. Dekajlo of East Meadow, an attorney for the flight school.

NTSB investigators said the wreckage, examined at the crash site, spanned 470 feet and included sheet metal, sections of the wing and position lights while the initial impact point was a tree about 60 feet from the ground.

Roughly 350 feet from the wreckage path, two boats on trailers were destroyed by burning fuel that spilled from the airplane as it passed overhead, investigators sad.

The left wing, with its main landing gear attached, came to rest about 50 feet before the main wreckage and was damaged by impact and fire, the report said.

"The engine was exposed and was severely damaged by fire," the report said. "The windscreen, instrument panel, cockpit, cabin area, roof and the empennage were completely consumed by post-crash fire. Seat frames and flight control cables were completely exposed. The right wing was attached, damaged by impact and fire."

The plane's engine, which was still attached to the airframe, "exhibited extensive thermal damage and some impact damage," the NTSB said. The carburetor was also damaged by the impact and fire, but the throttle and mixture cables remained attached, the report found.

"The wreckage was retained for further examination," investigators said.

The aircraft was manufactured in 1980, and its most recent 100-hour inspection was completed Jan. 4, the report said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.