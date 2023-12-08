Speed camera tickets: more than 41,000 issued on Long Island in first 6 months 

The Long Island region had the highest number of work zone speed camera violations in the state during the program’s first six months of operation, according to state data.

Out of 133,640 tickets statewide, Nassau and Suffolk counties had 41,709 violations issued from May 17 through Nov. 22, more than 30% of the total, officials announced.

Only the New York State Thruway, which maintains ten cameras, came close to meeting Long Island’s count, with 37,779 tickets issued.

“The numbers are pretty staggering. It seems that so many people are speeding at construction zones,” said Robert Sinclair Jr., spokesman with the AAA Northeast.

While it’s unclear how many speed cameras were on Long Island during those six months, Sinclair said there are lots of drivers and roads in both counties. The state Department of Transportation did not immediately return requests for additional information.

Under the state's first program that uses cameras to issue automatic tickets to speeders on highways, the New York State Thruway maintains ten cameras while the state Department of Transportation maintains 20. The cameras mounted on SUVs move around to various construction sites.

Fines start at $50, escalate to $75 for the second violation, $100 for the third ticket and $100 fines for any additional tickets within 18 months of the first violation.

Drivers will not be issued any points on their license. Unpaid fines may result in a hold on registration until fines are paid. Fines can be contested within 30 days after citations are received.

More than 7,500 tickets, or 9% of all tickets issued on roads managed by the Department of Transportation, were repeat offenders, according to a state news release.

On the New York State Thruway network, repeat offenders accounted for more than 1,500 violations, or 4% of all tickets issued there.

Marc Herbst, executive director at Long Island Contractors' Association, said there should be more repercussions for drivers who repeatedly speed in work zones.

“There needs to be consequences for those repeat offenders. They’re intentionally ignoring the safety of the workers,” Herbst said.

Officials also announced that state and local police officers issued 2,919 tickets statewide this year for various violations during 84 deployments under “Operation Hardhat.” This is when police officers disguised as highway maintenance workers at active state and Thruway work issue tickets on various violations such as speeding, cell phone usage and seat belts.

Check back for updates to this developing story.