$96G in federal funds for water monitoring

Oyster Bay Town, Sea Cliff Village and environmental nonprofit Friends of the Bay collectively have received nearly $96,000 in federal grants to improve Long Island Sound water quality.

The funds will go toward on-site wastewater system education and water quality monitoring, according to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, which awarded the grants last month through its Long Island Sound Futures Fund 2012.

Town officials said they plan to use their $30,000 grant to hold an educational conference on wastewater treatment. The conference will involve representatives of 34 North Shore municipalities, Supervisor John Venditto said in a statement last week.

"The conference will focus on raising awareness of on-site wastewater systems issues, as well as providing on-site wastewater systems inspections and field training certification programs for professionals."

Improperly managed systems can allow pollutants to leach into groundwater, he said. Venditto did not say when or where the conference will be held.

It costs a total $71,988 after $41,988 in recipient matches, according to the Long Island Sound Study, a partnership among New York, Connecticut and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Sea Cliff, with its $40,000 grant and $57,677 match, will continue to monitor water quality in inner and outer Hempstead Harbor, the sound study said. The village will track 13 sources of pollution at 18 locations, with the data to be shared by local governments and public agencies.

Oyster Bay hamlet-based Friends of the Bay received a $25,996 grant with a $79,965 match for water-quality monitoring in the Oyster Bay/Cold Spring Harbor Estuary.