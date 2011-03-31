Arena nets the winner for Seaford

Danny Arena scored all three of his goals in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 2:42 left for Seaford in an 8-7 win over Baldwin Wednesday in non-league boys lacrosse.

Tommy Curren had a goal and two assists and Justin Buckley won 13 of 17 faceoffs for Seaford. Chris Mertens had two goals and two assists for Baldwin.

Mepham 7, Locust Valley 4: Vin Moryc had three goals and an assist, Matt Byrne added two goals and five ground balls and eighth-grader Yanni Hilas scored his first varsity goal to lead Mepham in non league. Manhasset 13, Bethpage 5: Harry Kucharczyk scored four goals and Quinn Moroney and Joe Mancini each had two goals and two assists to lead Manhasset in Conference B-II.Elmont 13, Lawrence 3: Kevin Figueroa had five goals and an assist and Qusarn Caldwell added four goals to lead Elmont in non-league.North Babylon 13, Sachem East 12: Ryan Slane scored the last of his four goals with 4:30 left in the game to give North Babylon a 13-10 lead in Division I. Matt Sonnenburg had four goals and two assists and Alex Lopez had four of his 12 saves in the fourth quarter.

Bay Shore 18, Brentwood 1: Max Sheets had four goals and an assist to lead Bay Shore in Division I. Kevin Cox and Griffin Rock each added three goals and two assists.Connetquot 8, Smithtown East 5: Mike Pinto scored three goals to lead Connetquot in Division I. Craig Kiernan and Will Kistinger each added two goals, and Zach Oliveri made 12 saves in the win.East Islip 20, Half Hollow Hills West 7: Kevin Wendel and Chris Joyce each had four goals and Tyler Begley had three goals and five assists to lead East Islip in Division I.

Northport 19, Copiague 7: Senior Matt Carroll scored a career- high five goals and six other players had two goals each for Northport in Division I. Smithtown West 16, William Floyd 2: Matt Schultz scored three goals, James Pannell had two goals and two assists and Ryan Joseph added two goals and an assist to lead Smithtown West in Division I.West Islip 16, Lindenhurst 2: Anthony DeLuca and Tom Moore each scored three goals and Drew Federico added one goal and four assists for West Islip in Division I.Ward Melville 18, Pat-Med 6: Will Mazzone had three goals and four assists, all in the first half, and John Edmonds had three goals and one assist in a Division I win for Ward Melville.Whitman 13, Longwood 8: Myles Jones had six goals and one assist and won 67 percent of his faceoffs to lead Whitman in League I. Michael Chimenti had two goals in the win.