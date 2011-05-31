Berkery's goal wins title for Garden City

When Garden City's All-American defenseman Stephen Jahelka rolled over in pain after a hard fall behind the Manhasset net with 3:56 left in Tuesday night's Nassau Class B championship game, one of the first to reach him was Manhasset lacrosse coach Bill Cherry, who assisted him off the field.

Out of the side of his mouth, as he hobbled to the Trojans bench with a turned ankle, Jahelka said something to Cherry. "I love you coach, but I can't lose to you,'' Jahelka revealed later.

Moments later, Jahelka ignored his trainer's advice and limped back onto the field, where he had a good view of the game-winning goal. Garden City junior middie Patric Berkery darted out from behind the cage for an unassisted goal with 1:40 remaining to give the Trojans a 6-5 victory before a crowd of more than 4,000 at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium. They will face the winner of tonight's Comsewogue-Huntington game for the Class B Long Island championship on Saturday at Stony Brook University.

"Usually I get a long pole on me, but I had a shorty,'' Berkery said. "I had a little room, so I ran right past him. He was high, so I went under him. It's an amazing feeling.''

It was an amazing game. Jahelka and teammate Brian Fischer were defensive stalwarts in front of Trojans goalie Dan Marino (10 saves). Junior Rob Duvnjak, a returning All-American, was spectacular on defense for Manhasset and Indians goalie Frank Morelli made three brilliant doorstep saves.

After Garden City grabbed a 3-0 lead on goals by Rob Savage, Liam Kennedy and Mark Ellis (with Devin Dwyer picking up two of his three assists), it hardly seemed as if it would be such a low-scoring game.

"I thought both teams would score more,'' Fischer said.

They tried. But big saves, a few friendly pipes and lock-down defense made it a struggle. When Tom Gordon scored with 40 seconds left in the third quarter to give Garden City a 5-2 lead, it didn't appear Manhasset would be able to rally.

"Expect the unexpected when Manhasset plays Garden City,'' Trojans coach Steve Finnell said. Sure enough, Quinn Moroney, Ryan Matthews and Matt Tompkins scored fourth-quarter goals to tie it with 4:54 left.

A minute later, Jahelka went down. "He's such a great competitor,'' Cherry said. "He limps off. He can't walk. He comes back in. He's old school. Spit on it and get back in there.''