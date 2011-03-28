Connetquot's Schoenfeld stars in leadoff role

Amanda Schoenfeld just starred in Connetquot's version of "Seussical,'' the musical based on the books of Dr. Seuss. She's an unabashed fan of the show and credits it with igniting her passion for Broadway.

But when the senior leftfielder has a bat in her hand, you don't want to underestimate her.

Take Monday, for example, when Schoenfeld was 2-for-4 in Connetquot's 10-4 win over Whitman. She doubled to right-center on the game's first pitch and later scored the Thunderbirds' first run. Then, with Connetquot hanging on to a one-run lead in the sixth inning, she singled home two runs to help break the game open and scored another run in the inning.

She might have loved acting out Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go,'' but when she's on the softball field, the only place Schoenfeld is interested in going is around the bases.

"I definitely try not to let the pressure get to me," said Schoenfeld, who's leading off for the Thunderbirds for the first time after batting in the middle of the lineup in previous years. "I try to focus more on setting it up for the team, not doing it for myself. You have to get the energy going."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Schoenfeld came to the team as a freshman in time for the 2008 playoffs and never left. She initially found a home at second base before moving to leftfield this season, where she deftly handles the challenge of snaring sinking line drives.

"People might not think there's a lot of pressure in the outfield, but once the ball's out there, you have to get there as fast as you can," she said. "There's definitely a lot more running."

Coach Tom Anziano said he likes Schoenfeld's aggressive style at the plate, swinging early in counts to take advantage of get-ahead fastballs, and her veteran approach to the game.

"She's a complete all-around ballplayer," he said. "Really into the game. You can see the way she runs the bases, how aggressive and alert she is. Whatever position I put her in, she's just focused."

Schoenfeld will attend Monmouth in the fall on a full field hockey scholarship, yet another role she plays. But whatever field or stage she's on, Schoenfeld believes there's a tying thread.

"I always say that it's a team effort, no matter what," she said. "Whether it's theater or softball or field hockey, everyone has to do it for each other. It's not about the individual. Everyone has to support each other."

recommended reading College commitments: Softball

And that's no act.