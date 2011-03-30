Coyne helps St. Dominic to comeback win
Sophomore Jordan Coyne scored the go-ahead goal off a feed from Nicole Caccioppo with 5:49 left to play Wednesday as St. Dominic overcame a three-goal halftime deficit in an 8-7 non-league win over Roslyn in girls lacrosse.
Coyne gave St. Dominic a 7-6 lead with 8:30 left, but Roslyn's Samantha Karp answered a short time later to tie the score at 7. Trailing 5-2 at the half, Coyne and Dana Campbell had consecutive goals off feeds from Julia Russo (one goal, four assists) as St. Dominic outscored Roslyn 6-2 in the second. Nicole Maher had 14 saves in the win.
Floral Park 18, Island Trees 17: Julia Schmidt scored seven goals and had three assists, Casey Naab scored the go-ahead goal with 7:30 left in the second half and senior goalkeeper Kalya Vargas made nine saves and had an assist in the second half to lead Floral Park (1-1) in Conference C.
Manhasset 15, North Shore 12: Junior attack Halle Majorana scored three goals and a career-high seven assists for Manhasset (2-0) in non-conference. Kerri Fleishhacker added four goals and an assist and Jenny Vlahos had two goals and an assist for Manhasset.
BASEBALL
Valley Stream North 6, East Rockaway 5: Nick Baratto had three hits, including the go-ahead, run-scoring double in the top of the sixth to lift Valley Stream North in non-league. James Capoziello went 4-for-4 with a tying RBI single in the sixth.
Plainview JFK 5, Farmingdale 1: Gil Doremus hit a solo home run in the sixth to give Plainview JFK a 3-1 lead in non-league. Ben Strack went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Johnson Bellamente had two hits and an RBI and Shane Lovisi struck out eight and scattered six hits in a complete game.