Donaldson leads Kellenberg girls in rout

Quite simply, Kellenberg's inside-outside game turned Amsterdam upside down.

The Firebirds' offensive strategy isn't too complicated: Khadijah Donaldson dominates the post, the defense collapses inside to contain the 6-foot center, opening the perimeter for Kellenberg's more-than-capable shooters and slashers.

The team has struggled lately, but that system proved to be the winning formula Saturday as Kellenberg, behind Donaldson's 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks, topped upstate Amsterdam, 46-24, in the JFK Tournament in the Bronx.

"Khadijah's presence down low is a blessing to everyone on the court with her," said coach John Heitner, whose team snapped a five-game losing streak. "Teams are so focused on Khadijah that our guards, if they're in their sets right, will get open looks. We have some really great shooters on the team."

Though her minutes were limited - given the score - Donaldson's repertoire was on display. There were the power moves to the basket from the block, a baby jumper, and a couple of hook shots.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We like to move the ball, whether it's outside or inside," Donaldson said. "Just get the ball to whoever is open or whoever is hot at the moment."

Kellenberg reached the CHSAA Long Island final last season but graduated two All-Long Islanders. They were without point guard Nicole Trepata for more than two weeks after a Dec. 28 collision with a teammate resulted in 20 stitches below her eye. The Firebirds had to adjust the lineup and "we had people playing out of position," Heitner said. "But now we're all healthy."

Kathleen Sirna's free throws gave Kellenberg (7-8) a 9-7 lead at 3:38 of the first quarter and a corner three from Carly O'Boyle made it 22-11 at 6:54 in the second quarter. Nicole Trepata's three-pointer two minutes later made it 27-11, and the rout was on. The Firebirds led 32-13 at the half.

With the midrange and outside shots dropping, Amsterdam couldn't stuff the paint as much, freeing Donaldson a bit. Against one-on-ones late, Donaldson hit a runner in the lane that made it 44-21 with 5:40 remaining, and her sweeping hook from 8 feet made it 46-23 at 4:31.

Katie Flynn had 11 points, Sirna eight, and O'Boyle had five points, five steals and four assists.

"Kellenberg isn't really used to losing a lot of games, so that was rough," said Trepata, who had seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. "It's good to get back to our winning ways."