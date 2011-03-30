ESM's McKinnon has no-hitter in softball

Eighth-grader Jessica McKinnon made waves in her first varsity start as she tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks for Eastport-South Manor in a 9-0 win over Huntington in League V softball Wednesday.

McKinnon helped herself with two hits and an RBI.

Catherine Havens went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Michelle Amendola had three hits and an RBI and Cassidie Watson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Floral Park 2, Sewanhaka 1: Samantha Giovanniello struck out 13 in a three-hitter and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a single by Kristina Santoro for Floral Park in Conference A-I.

Syosset 5, East Meadow 4: Liz Jacobson doubled and scored after two East Meadow outfielders collided and gave Syosset a 5-3 lead in Conference AA-I. Jen Pizzo went 3-for-4 with a run and Jamie Warfield was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jamie Laird hit two homers for East Meadow.Farmingdale 4, Carey 3: Isabella Corrao drove in Emily Finkel with a triple in the fourth inning to give Farmingdale a 4-0 lead in AA-I. Kat Zabielksi and Jenna Crawford each had RBIs in a three-run third for the Dalers. Corrao struck out seven and allowed three hits in the win.

Hicksville 2, Roslyn 1: Catlyn Delany's one-out squeeze in the third inning scored Gena Caputo and gave Hicksville a 2-0 lead in non-league. Sophomore Elizabeth Lavin earned her first varsity win.

Sayville 5, East Hampton 0: Merissa Selts had a two-run home run and struck out seven in a two-hitter and Cindy Griffin had two RBIs for Sayville in League VI. St. Anthony's 1, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Kerry McCarty scored on a Kait Carlino comebacker that the pitcher threw wide to first base in the second inning to lead St. Anthony's in its CHSAA opener. Michelle Carbone struck out 11 and walked one, and recorded two hits, in the win.