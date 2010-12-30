Evers' 16 points, 10 steals spark Glenn

Danielle Evers hit two free throws with 90 seconds remaining to put Glenn ahead of Commack by two possessions. The Knights hung on to defeat the Cougars, 42-37, last night in a Coaches vs. Cancer non-league girls basketball game.

Evers had a double-double with 16 points and 10 steals for Glenn (7-0).

"Everyone that watched the game didn't talk about the points she scored - it was her defense," Glenn coach Andy Athanas said of Evers. "She really put pressure on their shooters; she led the way on the perimeter. She was the difference in the game."

Athanas complimented his senior guard's ability to draw contact when she drives.

"What she does better than most is go to the basket on the dribble and get fouled," he said. "She's very quick, she has a nice little outside 10-, 12-footer too."

The Knights led 33-23 after the third quarter even though Commack prevented Glenn's primary inside threat, Allison McKenna, from finding a rhythm offensively.

"We had problems getting the ball to her," Athanas said. "Commack did a great job of doubling her down low. Once we were able to get it to her, they fouled her. Commack's defense is very, very tough, very aggressive and very fast."

McKenna was still able to score 10 points and grab eight rebounds for Glenn. Athanas said McKenna, who has scored in double figures in every game this season, is a well-rounded inside player.

"She is very strong in the post; plays very strong with her back to the basket and can handle the ball on the dribble, hit the jump shot,'' he said. "She's really a complete player under the basket."

Colleen Walker had 10 points for Commack.