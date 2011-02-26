Girls basketball beat: Copiague in charge

Chelsea Williams was the third option for Copiague when the Eagles won a state Class AA title two years ago. As a senior, she is the linchpin and led No. 8 Copiague to the semifinals after a 53-47 upset of top-seeded Northport in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals Thursday. It was the first loss of the season for Northport (19-1).

Williams, averaging 20.6 points per game, had 26 points, nine rebounds, and four steals. Copiague led most of the game before Northport took the lead in the final three minutes. Williams scored on a baseline drive, helped by a screen by Raven Walker, to give the Eagles a 49-47 lead with 2:22 left.

"She knows she has to step up," Copiague coach Carole Olsen said. "She's trying to solidify her college choice. She has to put on her best show while not being selfish because colleges are watching."

Kelly Ann Sullivan scored 12 points, Cypher McCloud had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Walker added 10 rebounds.

One of the keys was limiting 6-4 senior Stephanie Leon. Copiague (14-6) doesn't have anyone taller than 5-9, but Copiague assistant coach Lisa Macchia, a 6-4 standout at Island Trees, replicated Leon in practice. Leon, who didn't score, picked up two fouls in the first quarter.

"Northport didn't play a bad game," Olsen said. "We played to our strengths. Honestly, I wasn't surprised. I don't think the girls were either. All year I felt we could beat anybody and we could lose to anybody."

Another key factor was free throw shooting, which was a problem for the Eagles this season. They shot 78 percent against Ward Melville in the first round and went 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter against Northport.

Copiague will play No. 4 Deer Park in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Farmingdale State.

Rivalry renewed

For the third time in four seasons, North Babylon and Sachem East will meet in the postseason in a Class AA semifinal at 5 p.m. The past two came in the final with each team winning once, including a classic game won by Sachem East last season.

No. 2 North Babylon (20-0) is led by freshmen Charise Wilson, Tamara Simpson, senior Mary Chisholm, and eighth-grader Brianna Jones. Junior Meagan Doherty, sophomore Emily Carmel, and freshmen Kathleen Everson and Katie Doherty lead the way for Sachem East (17-3), the defending state champion.

CHSAA state placements

Five teams from Long Island will be in the CHSAA state tournament. St. Anthony's will play Moore Catholic in the first round of the Class AA Tournament at 5:30 p.m. on Friday March 11 at St. Anthony's. St. John the Baptist will play St. Peter's at 7:30 p.m. the same day at St. Dominic. The semifinals are the following day at Kellenberg and the final Sunday March 13 at Holy Trinity.

Holy Trinity, Sacred Heart, and Kellenberg will play in the Class A Tournament. The first round begins March 9.