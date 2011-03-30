Groneman scores winning run for East Islip

Talk about a rally that really hurts.

After reaching on a hard, one-out grounder that struck Smithtown East's third baseman in the face, East Islip's Alyssa Groneman scored the go-ahead run on a two-out error in the Redmen's 3-2 win at home.

Groneman was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Shelby Heyward went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for East Islip (1-1 Conference III). Stephanie Aplin and Mackenzie Buckley each went 2-for-4 with a run for Smithtown East (0-2).

With the score tied at 2 in the fifth, Groneman hit a ball down the third-base line that took a tough hop and struck Smithtown East's Maggie Engellenner on the left cheek. Groneman stopped at first as both benches and the crowd cringed.

"She's a tough kid," said coach Glenn Roper, who believes the extent of Engellenner's injuries will be bruising. "She's a battler, she wants to be in there and she's a rock out there."

After a few minutes and an ice pack, Engellenner toughed it out and stayed in the game.

Bulls pitcher Corinne Vazac got the next batter to fly out before Heyward stroked an infield single that advanced Groneman to third base.

But a runner at third was no sure thing to score Wednesday. Six other runners had been just 60 feet from home plate and only one had scored, in the first inning.

East Islip pitcher Courtney Blake allowed that runner to score and let up another run in the third inning. Her team battled back, scoring twice in the third after three of the first four hitters doubled. Now Blake had a chance to complete the comeback.

She whacked a hard shot that just nicked the first baseman's glove. Groneman crossed home plate and Blake, running hard, was called safe before Smithtown East could recover.

"That's this team this year," coach Stephanie Nardone said. "We've got to come out and be gritty and work hard the whole time. 'Cause you don't know what's going to happen."

Blake pitched on the edge most of the day, making pitches with runners in scoring position while she shivered through a cold, constant wind.

"You just have to stick with it, get through it and not let it get in your head," Blake said. "If you don't think about it, it's not as bad."

After East Islip took the lead, she pitched two shutout innings to lock down the Redmen's first win of the year.

"You have to be mentally focused," Blake said. "Never let up."