Rain, weather conditions to clear lingering smoke over Long Island

Air quality on Long Island is expected to remain in the moderate range on Tuesday as the impact of Canadian wildfire smoke dissipates due to rain and favorable weather conditions, officials said.

While Monday’s moderate air quality status was due to particles in the air, Tuesday’s will be due to ozone issues, according to a forecast from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“Even if there is a little bit (of smoke) over the area today, it will be gone tonight and it looks good from that point on,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Goodman. “It looks like it's mostly up in Canada and the northern plains.”

Rain and thunderstorms expected on Monday night will make way for Tuesday morning clouds and a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s, Goodman said.

Goodman said the conditions that pushed the wildfire smoke into our region have ended — at least for now.

“Once we get this rain and then cold frontal passage, I think we'll be done with it for at least for the foreseeable future,” he said.

The smoky, rust-colored haze cloaked Long Island and the surrounding region last Wednesday. Officials urged New Yorkers to stay inside if possible, especially those with lung and heart conditions. Particles in the air can trigger asthma attacks and other health problems in some people.