Blood donors sought for injured firefighter
Family, friends and fellow firefighters are rallying to help a New York City firefighter who was injured in the line of duty Dec. 19.
A blood drive has been organized for Robert Wiedmann, 38, of Islip Terrace, who was severely burned over half his body in a Brooklyn blaze.
He is expected to have at least one surgical procedure a week over the next six to eight weeks, his doctors at NewYork- Presbyterian Hospital/ Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan said.
Many of his injuries were third-degree burns.
FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer said there was a request for blood donations because Wiedmann needs rare Type O negative blood.
Dwyer said the department, including Rescue 2 where Wiedmann worked, was helping friends and family publicize the need through social media, including the department's Twitter account, #FDNY.
Blood donations for Wiedmann can be made through the New York Blood Center at 800-439-6876. His patient number is 203859 and his file number is 71614.
"Anyone who is a match for him, if they want to donate, can call that number and direct their donation to him," Dwyer said.