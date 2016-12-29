Bone broth lacks some muscle as health panacea

We’re always hearing about a new food item that’s great for us. Drink more wheatgrass, add acai to your bowl, sip some broth made from animal bones, slow simmered and rich in protein.

But what do nutritionists think about trends like bone broth?

Jason Ewoldt, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program in Rochester, Minnesota, said patients often think that if a little bit’s good, maybe a lot is better.

He said some people consider bone broth a magic elixir, crediting it with improving joint function and gut health. But, as perhaps with anything advertised as a brand-new fix, he said you can’t simply add bone broth and expect good health.

That doesn’t mean something like bone broth has no place in a healthy diet. But instead of pouring it into your thermos, dig into why it might be good.

Bone broth, he said, boasts an array of vitamins, minerals and amino acids. But we can get the same from other foods too.

You can get vitamins and minerals, Ewoldt pointed out, from leafy greens and grains, and amino acids from eating poultry.

“When you’re actually looking at something like that, it comes back down to earth,” he said. “It’s nothing spectacular. It can be a nice addition.”