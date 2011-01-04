Book Nook: 'The Metabolism Miracle Cookbook'

THE METABOLISM MIRACLE: 3 Easy Steps to Regain Control of Your Weight ... Permanently, by Diane Kress, $15.95, 308 pp.

THE METABOLISM MIRACLE COOKBOOK: 175 Delicious Recipes That Can Reset Your Metabolism, Melt Away Fat, and Make You Thin and Healthy for Life, by Diane Kress. Da Capo Lifelong Books, $18.95, 304 pp.



Registered dietitian Diane Kress has reissued her 2009 bestselling "Metabolism Miracle" in paperback, along with a new companion cookbook, in time for New Year's resolutions.

Kress, who writes that she developed Type 2 diabetes just before her 40th birthday, despite attempts to stay on a healthful diet, found that a different approach began to work for her and many of her patients, whom she categorized as having "Metabolism B" - people who could be diagnosed with metabolic syndrome and/or insulin resistance. (If you have hypertension, high cholesterol, acid reflux or similar symptoms or conditions, she writes, you could have Metabolism B.)

Step One of the diet, which lasts for eight weeks, is extremely low-carb. You're allowed only 5 grams of carbohydrates - say, a slice of low-carb bread - in any five-hour period. (Some "neutral" veggies, such as asparagus and artichoke hearts, are OK; fruit is out.) Step Two increases carbs to 20 grams. In Step Three, you may have one carb serving or more with a meal.

THE SCOOP: Like many other diet- book authors, Kress emphasizes eating at least every five hours ("Eat often, but don't eat carbs!"); taking vitamins, minerals and supplements, and exercising.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Although "Metabolism Miracle" includes recipes, the "Miracle Cookbook" has some that might appeal to people in your family who aren't on the diet, too.