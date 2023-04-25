Long Island moms, officials urge public to get educated about C-sections before delivery

Falischa Moss had just a moment to make a life-or-death decision: have a Caesarean section or risk her life and those of her two unborn daughters.

When she went to a hospital to have twin girls in 2017, she was expecting to have a vaginal birth. But immediately before delivery, doctors recommended she have a C-section. While the children were born healthy, she later developed complications from the surgery and it led to other operations.

“To be told the same day that you're in labor, that you have to have a Caesarean birth, there's no way around it, there's nothing I can do,” said Moss, of Brentwood, “you just have to do it and think quickly.”

She added: “There's no room for a conversation.”

On Tuesday, Moss, 45, health care professionals and county officials held a news conference urging awareness of overuse of the surgery that accounted for about one in three nationwide deliveries in 2021. The group, speaking at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge, also encouraged the public to learn about the possibility of having a C-section well before delivery as part of International Caesarean Awareness Month.

"Let us do all we can to ensure mothers and families are armed with the pertinent information needed to understand why medical decisions are made and they can be participatory in those medical decisions,” said Vanessa Baird-Streeter, deputy county executive for Suffolk County.

Dr. Gregson Pigott, health commissioner for Suffolk, said too often C-section is the default option. “Sometimes it's something that physicians will jump to," especially for women who have had a prior C-section, he said.

Moss’ C-section to have her twin girls was her first. But her severe complications afterward led to more surgeries and more than a year in recovery. The experience halted her desire to expand her family, to have a son, said Moss, who has four daughters between 5 and 25.

As for other people who are considering pregnancy, she encouraged them to not "be afraid," warning, however: "Be more aware. Ask questions.”

Across the globe, the rate of C-sections has grown from around 7% in 1990 to 21% in 2021, according to the World Health Organization. At roughly 34%, New York is among the top 15 states for C-section delivery rates in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Clarel Antoine, an obstetrician-gynecologist who founded the nonprofit Rx compassion, said often people who come to a hospital for delivery, seeking a vaginal birth, become uneasy when they're told they need to have a C-section.

Yesenia Garciaprieto was told she should have a C-section while delivering her first child. She said yes because she thought about the child's well-being.

But she wasn't prepared for the surgery's aftereffects, including not being able to hold her baby, breastfeed or move easily, said Garciaprieto, who lives in Bay Shore and has three children, 20, 14 and 8.

“We don’t have information,” Garciaprieto, 48, said through an interpreter. "We don’t know the consequences of anesthesia. How we end up recovering or if the baby will suffer any consequences."

She urged those expecting to get educated about C-sections, saying: "So, we're in the doctor's hands. We know that they may know best and so they may advise … a Caesarean, but at least we're more informed."