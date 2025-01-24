2 raccoons test positive for canine distemper at William Floyd Estate, Park Service says

Mastic Beach residents and their pets should avoid wildlife in the area after two raccoons at the William Floyd Estate tested positive for canine distemper, the National Park Service said Friday. The park service, which operates the Floyd estate, said staff found dead raccoons late last month and two other raccoons "behaving uncharacteristically." The raccoons tested positive for canine distemper virus, or CDV, the park service said. The disease is transmitted among raccoons through "close contact" and can spread among other wildlife such as coyotes and fox, the agency added. The park service said the raccoons tested negative for rabies and bird flu. A confirmed case of bird flu led to the euthanization of 99,000 ducks at an Aquebogue farm. Canine distemper poses no threat to humans but can infect dogs, the park service said in a news release, adding that dogs that have not been vaccinated for distemper could be at risk of death. Humans should avoid a raccoon that appears to be sick, especially when outside with their pets, said Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “My suggestion would be just not to go near it. Stay away from it,” Gross said. “Use caution. Keep your pets on a leash if you’re walking them.” “I’ve seen it [CDV] quite a few times,” he added. “In many cases, you may not even be aware of it when it’s in the woods.” The park service said people should not approach a raccoon exhibiting "unusual behavior." "Raccoons exhibiting symptoms of distemper may approach people, be active during the daytime and appear lethargic or disoriented, stumbling or wandering about aimlessly," the news release said. "Though aggressive behavior is not a symptom of distemper, any raccoon may become aggressive if it feels threatened." The Floyd estate is closed for the winter and is scheduled to open May 1. People who find a dead raccoon or one that is behaving erratically should call the Long Island office of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at 631-444-0310, the park service said.

Mastic Beach residents and their pets should avoid wildlife in the area after two raccoons at the William Floyd Estate tested positive for canine distemper, the National Park Service said Friday.

The park service, which operates the Floyd estate, said staff found dead raccoons late last month and two other raccoons "behaving uncharacteristically."

The raccoons tested positive for canine distemper virus, or CDV, the park service said. The disease is transmitted among raccoons through "close contact" and can spread among other wildlife such as coyotes and fox, the agency added.

The park service said the raccoons tested negative for rabies and bird flu. A confirmed case of bird flu led to the euthanization of 99,000 ducks at an Aquebogue farm.

Canine distemper poses no threat to humans but can infect dogs, the park service said in a news release, adding that dogs that have not been vaccinated for distemper could be at risk of death.

Sign up for the Health newsletter Get the latest stories every week about health and wellness, covering topics from medicine and mental health to updates on the coronavirus and new research. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Humans should avoid a raccoon that appears to be sick, especially when outside with their pets, said Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“My suggestion would be just not to go near it. Stay away from it,” Gross said. “Use caution. Keep your pets on a leash if you’re walking them.”

“I’ve seen it [CDV] quite a few times,” he added. “In many cases, you may not even be aware of it when it’s in the woods.”

The park service said people should not approach a raccoon exhibiting "unusual behavior."

"Raccoons exhibiting symptoms of distemper may approach people, be active during the daytime and appear lethargic or disoriented, stumbling or wandering about aimlessly," the news release said. "Though aggressive behavior is not a symptom of distemper, any raccoon may become aggressive if it feels threatened."

The Floyd estate is closed for the winter and is scheduled to open May 1.

People who find a dead raccoon or one that is behaving erratically should call the Long Island office of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at 631-444-0310, the park service said.