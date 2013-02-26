Consuming iron from plants may ease PMS

Millions of American women know the pain and emotional tumult of premenstrual syndrome. A new study finds that diets full of iron from plant-based sources might help ease PMS.

Women with iron-rich diets were about one-third less likely to develop PMS than those who consumed less iron, the researchers found. Non-meat sources of iron include dried beans and green leafy vegetables.

Another mineral makes a difference, the study found. Higher levels of zinc were also associated with less PMS over the 10-year study period. Zinc occurs in many fresh fruits and vegetables.

A range of minerals is important for menstrual cycle health and for PMS, said senior study author Elizabeth Bertone-Johnson of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. "Women should consume a balanced diet, and if they're not getting enough nutrients from their diet, they should take a multivitamin," she said.

Bertone-Johnson said it's not known exactly why iron might be associated with less PMS, as iron is involved in many processes in the body. Researchers think higher levels of iron might reduce the pain and emotional symptoms of PMS by boosting levels of a brain chemical called serotonin. Low serotonin levels play a role in clinical depression, and Bertone-Johnson said serotonin has been linked to PMS symptoms in other research.

She said it also wasn't clear how higher levels of zinc might protect against PMS.

Results of the study were published online in the American Journal of Epidemiology. -- HealthDay