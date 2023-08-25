'Highly divergent' COVID variant being tracked by health officials as NY expands early detection efforts

Health officials say they are tracking a new, “highly divergent” variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, and researchers at New York’s state lab say they have responded by expanding their early detection efforts.

The strain, BA. 2.86, appears to be “the most genetically different strain since the original Omicron variant,” New York State Department of Health officials said in a release. Those mutations could allow the strain to evade prior immunity, the officials warned, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was too soon to tell how transmissible the strain is, or if it could cause illness more serious than previous strains.

The new strain has been found in at least nine cases in Michigan, Virginia, Israel and Denmark, but not in New York. After the new strain was identified in those cases, researchers from the state’s Wadsworth Center labs with colleagues from Syracuse University searched the past six months of data to confirm that the strain was not present, according to the release. Wadsworth researchers also are working with health care professionals to grow the pool of clinical COVID samples being submitted for analysis, the release said.

Wadsworth Center Laboratory of Viral Disease Chief Dr. Kirsten St. George said, “As we look for this new strain, it is important to note that we do not yet know if it will cause more severe disease or if it will evade prior immunity. Scientists across the globe are working to answer those questions right now.”

In an email, Suffolk County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said the department would continue to “closely monitor hospitalizations and COVID-19 trends. We encourage our residents to get the new booster shot when it becomes available in the Fall."

A Nassau County spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Although COVID hospitalizations in the United States and on Long Island have risen this summer, the CDC said in a risk assessment released Thursday that the national increase did not appear to have been driven by the variant.

About 30 variants are now in circulation across the country, according to the CDC.

“We’ve had new variants emerge over the last three years — some turn out to be impactful, some are much less so,” said Dr. David Hirschwerk, an infectious disease expert and medical director of the North Shore University Hospital. “It’s too early to know” with this one, he said.

Hirschwerk said the new variant would eventually reach Long Island, if it hadn’t already.

His advice: “People should stay up to date with the vaccine.” Though the boosters scheduled to become available in the fall were designed before this variant began circulating, they will “likely offer some degree of protection, and maybe significant protection,” he said.