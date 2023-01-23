FDA considers annual COVID shots to increase uptake 

Federal regulators are mulling a plan that would simplify COVID-19 vaccines by recommending them for most people once a year similar to the annual flu shot.

Medical experts who are members of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee are set to meet on Jan. 26 to discuss and vote on the plan.

Officials hope by streamlining the vaccine process, more people will be willing to receive the shot.

While more than 73% of people 5 and older in the U.S. have received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations, just 16.2% have received the updated bivalent booster shot.

On Long Island, 14.8% of the eligible population 5 years of age or older have received the updated booster in Suffolk County while the figure is 17.1% for Nassau County.

While evidence supports the use of the bivalent booster, administration of the shots has been “associated with significant implementation complexities,” according to a briefing paper for the committee posted on the FDA website.

“Given these complexities, and the available data, a move to a single vaccine composition for primary and booster vaccinations should be considered,” the briefing paper said. “This simplification of vaccine composition should reduce complexity, decrease vaccine administration errors due to the complexity of the number of different vial presentations, and potentially increase vaccine compliance by allowing clearer communication.”

Studies have shown the boosters also are associated with a reduction in hospitalization and death in older adults but are beneficial for younger people because illnesses tend to be more mild and cause less stress on the health care system, according to the paper.

“Though perhaps not identical, this pattern of response is analogous to that observed with annual influenza vaccination, a well-accepted intervention in individuals 6 months of age and older,” it read.

Currently, people must receive a primary series of COVID-19 vaccines before becoming eligible for a booster shot. The bivalent booster was designed to protect people from both the original strain of the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 as well as several subvariants of the omicron variant that emerged over a year ago.

Dr. Deb Salas-Lopez, Northwell Health’s senior vice president for community and population health, said she believes making the COVID-19 vaccine an annual shot may convince more people to get it.

“You would be making it part of a routine,” she said. “Starting in September people know they have to get their flu shots.”

Salas-Lopez said there has also been some confusion among the public about the COVID-19 booster schedule.

“When do I get a booster? Is it 60 days after my last shot?” she said. “Doing it this way, provided the science is there, I think will take out the headache of people trying to follow the latest guidelines.”