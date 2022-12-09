Mask mandate back at Nassau Community College amid COVID rise

Nassau Community College is reinstating a mask mandate starting Monday to combat a rise in cases of COVID-19 in the county, school officials said. All students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to use face coverings while indoors on campus, Charmian Smith, Interim-Vice President for Academic Student Services announced Friday. "The safety of the NCC community is of the utmost importance,” Smith said in a statement. “The CDC has elevated Nassau County's 'community level' risk of COVID-19 transmission to high and given this update the College is reinstating the Mandatory Mask Policy effected Monday, December 12." The move comes as cases of the flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, also are on the rise on Long Island. Long Island has the highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations and new infections in the state, officials said this week, warning that the increase, coupled with current spikes in both influenza and RSV, could lead to a difficult winter. State officials have given little indication, though, that they plan to reinstitute a mask mandate in schools that Gov. Kathy Hochul allowed to expire in March. New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett and State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa this week issued a letter urging schools and communities to “encourage” the use of masks and other “common sense” measures such as frequent hand-washing that can reduce transmission of COVID-19, flu and other viruses. But Bassett indicated the state has no plans to mandate masks. “There’s a limit to how much we can legislate people’s behavior,” Bassett said at a news conference with Hochul. “We in public health are now emphasizing that people can make decisions on their own.” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said Friday he has no plans to require masks. “At this time we are monitoring the spike in COVID diagnoses and have importantly not seen a spike in hospitalizations,” Blakeman said in a statement. “As we have seen in the past, there is very little value in mandating masks to prevent the spread of COVID.” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Suffolk County Community College is not requiring masks at this time, “but closely monitoring our campus communities,” spokesman Drew Biondo said. “Following SUNY’s mandate, we do require on-campus students to be vaccinated. We also monitor countywide rates of infection as well as rates of infection on our campuses,” he said. The school’s Safe Start Task Force is meeting next week and “will make recommendations to the College President for action, if required,” Biondo said. Some school officials said Friday they doubt a mask mandate will be reimposed on a widespread basis because it is too politically explosive, even if face coverings did help tamp down cases of COVID-19 previously. “I do not believe currently that we will see a mask mandate coming from either the state, the state education department, or the state Department of Health or Nassau County” or local school districts, said Hank Grishman, superintendent of schools in Jericho. Cases of COVID-19, flu and other viruses were kept “moderately low” throughout the pandemic in Jericho because of the masks, he said. “I do believe that masks during COVID was definitely a plus.” But “people are reluctant to start a war in their districts by saying masks are recommended,” he said. Sean Clouston, an associate professor of public health at Stony Brook University, said masking definitely helps slow spread of COVID-19, but he is uncertain mandates will come back. “If they’re going to do it, they’re going to do it soon,” he said. “I think it might be feasible as a short-term thing” until mid-January or so. “But the argument around masks last time was pretty stiff,” he said. “With so many people being sick now as a response it may be more politically feasible.” In their letter, Bassett and Rosa said that “the number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases has nearly tripled over the past three weeks and flu hospitalizations have more than doubled.” “In addition, COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat, particularly for unvaccinated or under-vaccinated New Yorkers, as the virus remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States,” the wrote.

Nassau Community College is reinstating a mask mandate starting Monday to combat a rise in cases of COVID-19 in the county, school officials said.

All students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to use face coverings while indoors on campus, Charmian Smith, Interim-Vice President for Academic Student Services announced Friday.

"The safety of the NCC community is of the utmost importance,” Smith said in a statement. “The CDC has elevated Nassau County's 'community level' risk of COVID-19 transmission to high and given this update the College is reinstating the Mandatory Mask Policy effected Monday, December 12."

The move comes as cases of the flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, also are on the rise on Long Island.

Long Island has the highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations and new infections in the state, officials said this week, warning that the increase, coupled with current spikes in both influenza and RSV, could lead to a difficult winter.

Sign up for the Coronavirus newsletter Get updates on the virus, its impact on your community and the latest vaccine news. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

State officials have given little indication, though, that they plan to reinstitute a mask mandate in schools that Gov. Kathy Hochul allowed to expire in March.

New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett and State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa this week issued a letter urging schools and communities to “encourage” the use of masks and other “common sense” measures such as frequent hand-washing that can reduce transmission of COVID-19, flu and other viruses.

But Bassett indicated the state has no plans to mandate masks.

“There’s a limit to how much we can legislate people’s behavior,” Bassett said at a news conference with Hochul. “We in public health are now emphasizing that people can make decisions on their own.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said Friday he has no plans to require masks.

“At this time we are monitoring the spike in COVID diagnoses and have importantly not seen a spike in hospitalizations,” Blakeman said in a statement. “As we have seen in the past, there is very little value in mandating masks to prevent the spread of COVID.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suffolk County Community College is not requiring masks at this time, “but closely monitoring our campus communities,” spokesman Drew Biondo said.

“Following SUNY’s mandate, we do require on-campus students to be vaccinated. We also monitor countywide rates of infection as well as rates of infection on our campuses,” he said.

The school’s Safe Start Task Force is meeting next week and “will make recommendations to the College President for action, if required,” Biondo said.

Some school officials said Friday they doubt a mask mandate will be reimposed on a widespread basis because it is too politically explosive, even if face coverings did help tamp down cases of COVID-19 previously.

“I do not believe currently that we will see a mask mandate coming from either the state, the state education department, or the state Department of Health or Nassau County” or local school districts, said Hank Grishman, superintendent of schools in Jericho.

Cases of COVID-19, flu and other viruses were kept “moderately low” throughout the pandemic in Jericho because of the masks, he said. “I do believe that masks during COVID was definitely a plus.”

But “people are reluctant to start a war in their districts by saying masks are recommended,” he said.

Sean Clouston, an associate professor of public health at Stony Brook University, said masking definitely helps slow spread of COVID-19, but he is uncertain mandates will come back.

“If they’re going to do it, they’re going to do it soon,” he said. “I think it might be feasible as a short-term thing” until mid-January or so.

“But the argument around masks last time was pretty stiff,” he said. “With so many people being sick now as a response it may be more politically feasible.”

In their letter, Bassett and Rosa said that “the number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases has nearly tripled over the past three weeks and flu hospitalizations have more than doubled.”

“In addition, COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat, particularly for unvaccinated or under-vaccinated New Yorkers, as the virus remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States,” the wrote.