COVID-19 three years later: Long Island now at 'best spot we have been in'

The mass testing and vaccine sites have long since shuttered, masks are now optional, even in hospitals and nursing homes, and social distancing is becoming a distant memory. Three years after COVID-19 first spread through Long Island, life for most people has started to resemble its pre-pandemic form filled with school activities, days in the office and large gatherings. This winter passed without the surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations that has marked previous seasons, giving infectious disease experts hope that the disease is becoming more predictable and manageable — at least for now. “We are in the best spot we have been in since the start of the pandemic,” said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and epidemiology at Northwell Health. “Rates have continued to fall, hospitalizations remain low … It's way too soon to say what would happen in the fall. But for right now, I'm very cautiously optimistic.” The events of the last three years left a lasting mark on all Long Islanders, whether they spent the first few grueling months working, hunkering down at home or battling the mysterious, new — and potentially deadly — respiratory disease. More than 9,000 Long Islanders have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, more than 61,000 COVID-related deaths have been recorded in New York, according to state Health Department figures. But health officials say there were important lessons learned during those first months and years as they scrambled to manage hospitals overloaded with patients, find enough tests to help monitor the spread of the disease and roll out a new vaccine to health care workers and then the public. “We know there's going to be another pandemic, whether it's mild or severe, or flu or a new virus or a coronavirus,” said Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein, who served as Nassau County Health Commissioner during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “History has shown that every so often a microorganism causes quite a problem for our society. And I think we've learned that we should be prepared for that.” Eisenstein, who is now vice president and chief public and community health officer at Catholic Health, advised individuals to become aware of their own health issues that could put them at greater risk during a pandemic while government officials should create financial incentives to bring more nurses and others into the health care industry that is suffering from serious staff shortages. He said people and organizations should test pandemic plans in advance. “I think it’s something as a society we need to value and invest in and practice and drill and hope and pray that we never have to use it,” he said. On March 11th, 2020 the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The NBA season was postponed, Broadway turned off its light and New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled. By April 10, Long Island’s hospitals were stretched to the limit. More than 4,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Those numbers subsided by the summer only to spike again in January 2021 when hospitalizations jumped back up to 1,701. A year later the omicron variant produced another surge of cases with 2,254 hospitalizations on Jan. 11. But this year, fewer than 700 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Long Island on Jan. 13, the highest number this winter. The number of COVID-19 cases in New York appear to be the lowest in about a year. Only about 2% of test results recorded by the state in recent days are positive. Measuring the current level of COVID-19 in a community has become more complex, however, as more people use home tests rather than going to urgent care centers or physicians' offices which report results to the state. Even if the actual number of cases is much higher, health officials say the majority of people have no symptoms or a mild illness that can be treated at home. That is vastly different from the early days of the pandemic when there were no vaccines and treatments were limited. Hospitalizations and deaths soared to a frightening level and doctors tried to understand the new virus, known as SARS-CoV-2. Doctors who track infectious diseases are generally reluctant to say COVID-19 has moved past the pandemic stage, which is marked by aggressive daily spread of the disease, to become an endemic, where its course is generally more predictable, such as the annual influenza season. “Anytime someone thought we had an encouraging trend, the next thing you know, a new variant showed up and we had another surge,” said Dr. Alan Bulbin, an infectious disease specialist at Catholic Health. “I think it's probably a little more accurate this time to say these are the first real signs of what the endemic aspect of this virus's behavior really looks like going forward.” Bulbin said if this course continues, COVID-19 is likely to fall into line with other respiratory viruses that tend to take hold in the fall and winter before they decline in the spring and summer. Farber said a combination of immunity from both vaccines and recurrent infections has helped keep the surges down. “Is COVID gone? No. Is COVID ever going to be gone? No,” said Farber. “Are you going to intermittently see people you know with COVID? Yes. Are they going to be in the hospital? Probably not, unless, they are the small select group of people who are immunosuppressed, elderly, totally unvaccinated and are reluctant to get treatment quickly when the diagnosis is made.” In spring 2020, hospitals struggled to manage patients who were severely, and often fatally, ill with COVID-19. The idea of a vaccine for this novel coronavirus seemed light-years away. But less than 12 months later, two companies had received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their shots. Since then, more than 230 million people in the U.S., almost 70% of the population has received their primary series of the vaccination according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that means two shots. Bulbin called it a “miraculous scientific achievement.” “In record time, we were able to roll out an effective vaccine that data from Yale shows saved over 3 million lives,” he said. But the initial positive reception to the vaccine has waned over time. Changing and sometimes confusing guidance over booster doses led fewer people to seek them out. And some people were frustrated that they still contracted COVID-19 even after getting vaccinated. Experts contend the vaccine was never designed to completely protect against getting COVID-19, but lessen the severity of the disease to avoid hospitalization and even death. The updated booster unveiled in September was reformulated to target some of the variants which have emerged during the pandemic. Only about 53 million or approximately 16% of the eligible population has received these shots. Federal officials are currently considering a plan that would recommend a once-a-year COVID-19 vaccine doses for most people every fall, similar to the current administration of the annual flu shot. Certain groups of people, such as those who are older and with compromised immune systems, may need additional doses. Hospitals and health care systems on Long Island saw their emergency plans tested and stretched to the limit during the first months of the pandemic. All available spaces were transformed into COVID-19 wards while emergency departments moved outside in an effort to contain infections and assist an ever-growing number of patients. Bulbin pointed out that collaboration between health providers, government and industry was key to getting mass testing and vaccination sites up and running and accessible to as many people as possible. “In record time, we were able to roll out an effective vaccine,” he said. “When that sort of effort is there and the power to accomplish things is there, look what happens.” State health officials said working closely with local agencies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic helped when they joined forces once again during the Mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — outbreak last year and when a case of polio was detected in Rockland County. "We use what we had learned during COVID to be better communicators of health data both to physicians and the general public," said P. Bryon Backenson, director of the state Health Department's Bureau of Communicable Disease Daniel Lang, the director of the state's Center for Environmental Health, pointed out the state's wastewater surveillance network developed during the pandemic as a way to monitor COVID-19 levels in the community. That network, expected to soon include 200 wastewater treatment plants, now also can detect the presence of other viruses as well as sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 virus to look for variants. Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed 2024 budget also includes $12 million to modernize New York State’s health reporting systems and build a health monitoring and surveillance system. The controversial government shutdown of schools and most businesses did help overwhelmed hospitals from being completely overrun with patients, Bulbin said. “It was tough … being able to respond to the needs of all these people with the same problem was really unique but I think what was done basically saved the health care system from complete collapse,” Bulbin said

Eisenstein said the pandemic put a spotlight on both the importance and shortage of health care workers, noting there should be more programs that give people incentives to pursue those careers. “The projections on nursing shortages over the next 10 or 15 years are downright scary,” Eisenstein said. The pandemic also highlighted the increased risks that people with underlying health issues such as diabetes and obesity face, he said, such as severe illness if they get COVID-19. There needs to be an increased focus on preventive medicine and educating people about their risk factors. “The trend holds true for almost everything in health care,” he said. “The higher your risk factors, the less likely you are to survive … we don’t know what the next crisis will be but if people lower their own risk, they improve their odds.”

The events of the last three years left a lasting mark on all Long Islanders, whether they spent the first few grueling months working, hunkering down at home or battling the mysterious, new — and potentially deadly — respiratory disease.

More than 9,000 Long Islanders have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, more than 61,000 COVID-related deaths have been recorded in New York, according to state Health Department figures.

But health officials say there were important lessons learned during those first months and years as they scrambled to manage hospitals overloaded with patients, find enough tests to help monitor the spread of the disease and roll out a new vaccine to health care workers and then the public.

“We know there's going to be another pandemic, whether it's mild or severe, or flu or a new virus or a coronavirus,” said Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein, who served as Nassau County Health Commissioner during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “History has shown that every so often a microorganism causes quite a problem for our society. And I think we've learned that we should be prepared for that.”

Eisenstein, who is now vice president and chief public and community health officer at Catholic Health, advised individuals to become aware of their own health issues that could put them at greater risk during a pandemic while government officials should create financial incentives to bring more nurses and others into the health care industry that is suffering from serious staff shortages. He said people and organizations should test pandemic plans in advance.

“I think it’s something as a society we need to value and invest in and practice and drill and hope and pray that we never have to use it,” he said.

Hospitalizations, deaths down

On March 11th, 2020 the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The NBA season was postponed, Broadway turned off its light and New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled.

By April 10, Long Island’s hospitals were stretched to the limit. More than 4,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Those numbers subsided by the summer only to spike again in January 2021 when hospitalizations jumped back up to 1,701. A year later the omicron variant produced another surge of cases with 2,254 hospitalizations on Jan. 11.

But this year, fewer than 700 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Long Island on Jan. 13, the highest number this winter.

The number of COVID-19 cases in New York appear to be the lowest in about a year. Only about 2% of test results recorded by the state in recent days are positive. Measuring the current level of COVID-19 in a community has become more complex, however, as more people use home tests rather than going to urgent care centers or physicians' offices which report results to the state.

Even if the actual number of cases is much higher, health officials say the majority of people have no symptoms or a mild illness that can be treated at home. That is vastly different from the early days of the pandemic when there were no vaccines and treatments were limited. Hospitalizations and deaths soared to a frightening level and doctors tried to understand the new virus, known as SARS-CoV-2.

Doctors who track infectious diseases are generally reluctant to say COVID-19 has moved past the pandemic stage, which is marked by aggressive daily spread of the disease, to become an endemic, where its course is generally more predictable, such as the annual influenza season.

“Anytime someone thought we had an encouraging trend, the next thing you know, a new variant showed up and we had another surge,” said Dr. Alan Bulbin, an infectious disease specialist at Catholic Health. “I think it's probably a little more accurate this time to say these are the first real signs of what the endemic aspect of this virus's behavior really looks like going forward.”

Bulbin said if this course continues, COVID-19 is likely to fall into line with other respiratory viruses that tend to take hold in the fall and winter before they decline in the spring and summer.

Farber said a combination of immunity from both vaccines and recurrent infections has helped keep the surges down.

“Is COVID gone? No. Is COVID ever going to be gone? No,” said Farber. “Are you going to intermittently see people you know with COVID? Yes. Are they going to be in the hospital? Probably not, unless, they are the small select group of people who are immunosuppressed, elderly, totally unvaccinated and are reluctant to get treatment quickly when the diagnosis is made.”

Vaccine 'achievement' to skepticism

In spring 2020, hospitals struggled to manage patients who were severely, and often fatally, ill with COVID-19. The idea of a vaccine for this novel coronavirus seemed light-years away. But less than 12 months later, two companies had received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their shots.

Since then, more than 230 million people in the U.S., almost 70% of the population has received their primary series of the vaccination according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that means two shots.

Bulbin called it a “miraculous scientific achievement.”

“In record time, we were able to roll out an effective vaccine that data from Yale shows saved over 3 million lives,” he said.

But the initial positive reception to the vaccine has waned over time. Changing and sometimes confusing guidance over booster doses led fewer people to seek them out. And some people were frustrated that they still contracted COVID-19 even after getting vaccinated.

Experts contend the vaccine was never designed to completely protect against getting COVID-19, but lessen the severity of the disease to avoid hospitalization and even death.

The updated booster unveiled in September was reformulated to target some of the variants which have emerged during the pandemic. Only about 53 million or approximately 16% of the eligible population has received these shots.

Federal officials are currently considering a plan that would recommend a once-a-year COVID-19 vaccine doses for most people every fall, similar to the current administration of the annual flu shot. Certain groups of people, such as those who are older and with compromised immune systems, may need additional doses.

Preparing for the next pandemic

Hospitals and health care systems on Long Island saw their emergency plans tested and stretched to the limit during the first months of the pandemic. All available spaces were transformed into COVID-19 wards while emergency departments moved outside in an effort to contain infections and assist an ever-growing number of patients.

Bulbin pointed out that collaboration between health providers, government and industry was key to getting mass testing and vaccination sites up and running and accessible to as many people as possible.

“In record time, we were able to roll out an effective vaccine,” he said. “When that sort of effort is there and the power to accomplish things is there, look what happens.”

State health officials said working closely with local agencies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic helped when they joined forces once again during the Mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — outbreak last year and when a case of polio was detected in Rockland County.

"We use what we had learned during COVID to be better communicators of health data both to physicians and the general public," said P. Bryon Backenson, director of the state Health Department's Bureau of Communicable Disease

Daniel Lang, the director of the state's Center for Environmental Health, pointed out the state's wastewater surveillance network developed during the pandemic as a way to monitor COVID-19 levels in the community. That network, expected to soon include 200 wastewater treatment plants, now also can detect the presence of other viruses as well as sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 virus to look for variants.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed 2024 budget also includes $12 million to modernize New York State’s health reporting systems and build a health monitoring and surveillance system.

'Saved the health care system'

The controversial government shutdown of schools and most businesses did help overwhelmed hospitals from being completely overrun with patients, Bulbin said.

“It was tough … being able to respond to the needs of all these people with the same problem was really unique but I think what was done basically saved the health care system from complete collapse,” Bulbin said



Eisenstein said the pandemic put a spotlight on both the importance and shortage of health care workers, noting there should be more programs that give people incentives to pursue those careers.

“The projections on nursing shortages over the next 10 or 15 years are downright scary,” Eisenstein said.

The pandemic also highlighted the increased risks that people with underlying health issues such as diabetes and obesity face, he said, such as severe illness if they get COVID-19. There needs to be an increased focus on preventive medicine and educating people about their risk factors.

“The trend holds true for almost everything in health care,” he said. “The higher your risk factors, the less likely you are to survive … we don’t know what the next crisis will be but if people lower their own risk, they improve their odds.”