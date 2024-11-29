NewsHealth

SunFed cucumbers recalled in New York due to salmonella, FDA says

Cucumbers that were sold in New York and over two dozen states are being recalled by their distributor because the vegetables could be tainted with the bacteria salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The recalled cucumbers, sold by SunFed Produce LLC, are all sizes of whole, fresh cucumbers that were packaged in bulk cardboard containers with the label "SunFed" or "in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name, ‘Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,' " the FDA wrote in the recall notice.

The cucumbers were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26.

In addition to New York, the cucumbers were sold in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as at least five Canadian provinces.

There are about 1.35 million salmonella infections in the U.S. every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 1 in 30 is diagnosed. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps, and can lead to other problems.

There have been outbreaks this year of salmonella connected to contaminated eggs, pet bearded dragons and backyard poultry.

SunFed, based in Arizona, produces and distributes a wide range of vegetables in the U.S. and Canada.

