CDC: E. coli in carrots sickens 39 nationwide, including 5 in New York

At least 39 people nationwide, including five in New York, have reported E. coli infections that federal health officials said Sunday are linked to carrots recently recalled by a California grower.

Some of those infected were hospitalized but have avoided serious kidney issues, a potential E. coli symptom, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illnesses were reported between Sept. 6 and Oct. 28. The CDC said there could be more unreported cases because many people recover without testing for the bacteria. It can take up to a month to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak, the federal agency said.

Of 27 people interviewed by the CDC, 26 reported eating different brands of carrots from multiple stores. The bacteria across samples taken from people who fell ill are closely genetically related, suggesting the illness came from the same food source.

The CDC did not identify where in New York the infected consumers live. So far, one person has died, the CDC said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found Grimmway Farms, a Bakersfield, California-based grower, to be the common supplier of organic whole and baby carrots in the outbreak, prompting the company to recall the produce on Saturday.

Grimmway Farms president and CEO Jeff Huckaby said in a statement that the company takes "ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously."

"The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest, and processing practices. Our food safety team is working with our suppliers and health authorities," Huckaby said.

The CDC has warned consumers to check refrigerators and freezers for the recalled carrots, which should no longer be in grocery stores.

Symptoms associated with this strain of E. coli — including stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting — usually start three to four days after consuming contaminated food, according to the CDC. Most people recover within a week but young children, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals are at risk for more serious or even fatal infections.