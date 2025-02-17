12-year-old girl who lives due to drug developed at Cold Spring lab says proposed federal cuts to LI research centers are 'selfish'

Long Island researchers and the family of a St. James girl who received lifesaving medication developed at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory joined federal and local officials Monday, putting a face on those who could be hurt by $50 million in potential funding cuts.

Featured at a news conference Monday was Emma Larson, 12, who was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when she was about 18 months old. Doctors told her family there was no cure and the life expectancy was for about two years after diagnosis. Her family enrolled her in a clinical trial at Columbia University on her second birthday for an experimental drug developed at Cold Spring Labs.

Due to the drug Spinraza, Emma, who was there with her parents, Dianne and Matt, she was able to crawl again and occasionally use a walker. The Great Hollow 6th grader now has a 4.4 GPA, takes coding classes and is learning Mandarin at Stony Brook on weekends, her mother said.

While the cuts will not affect her access to the drug, officials said the proposed $16.1 million in cuts to Cold Spring under National Institutes of Health funding would stop research into similar lifesaving drugs for other children.

The drug is "the only thing we have left and without it, I wouldn’t be here," Emma said at Cold Spring labs Monday, where she attended the news conference along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and others. "They should put back the funding. We need it and otherwise kids’ lives can’t be saved," she said, adding that the cuts are "selfish."

The Trump Administration and Elon Musk’s initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has proposed $4 billion in NIH cuts nationwide including federal research grants and funding to operate facilities.

"They’re not experiencing it so they don’t know how dire the situation is," Emma said.

Schumer urged members of Congress from both parties to reject the cuts in an upcoming budget reconciliation bill this week in the Senate and a March 14 budget vote.

A federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily stopped the cuts from taking effect, and a hearing is set for this week to determine their legality by executive, following a lawsuit by 22 states including New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Hundreds of Long Islanders also gathered Monday at Rep. Nick LaLota’s office in Hauppauge to protest the cuts and ask LaLota, a Republican, to meet with constituents, organizers said. The demonstration follows several others around the county to protest Trump’s executive orders and sudden funding cuts carried out by Musk.

LaLota could not be reached for comment Monday. He posted online Sunday that he met with SUNY Chairman John B. King and Stony Brook University’s Vice President of Medicine Mark Talamini, to discuss "optimizing federal funds for medical research to maximize impact."

"Stony Brook is leading vital advancements so we must direct funding to boost innovation and benefit Long Islanders," LaLota said online. "I’m focused on cutting waste to support lifesaving discoveries."

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a Republican, said in a statement: "Investments in medical research and innovation are critical to the development of treatments and cures for illnesses that impact Long Islanders. That's why I joined my New York colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to Acting NIH Director Memoli last week, raising concerns about cuts to NIH grants and the potential funding shortfalls this could cause for research institutions."

A White House spokesperson could not be immediately reached but Musk has said the cuts were designed to target wasteful federal spending.

In addition to Cold Spring Harbor, Stony Brook University faces $17 million in cuts to support and administrative staff for research projects including 9/11-related illness, cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, dementia and ALS, Schumer said.

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset would also face $17.5 million in cuts for research projects and clinical care. Brookhaven National Laboratory receives a $5.6 million NIH grant for drug trials and vaccines, Schumer said. Hofstra and Adelphi universities would also see a combined $200,000 in cuts.

"The cuts to NIH have been proposed by the administration, and they seem to take direct aim at Long Island, because we are one of the great centers of medical research in the country," Schumer said. "This is just absurd, it's devastating, it's angering and it's cruel."