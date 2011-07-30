Hamptons tent sale raises money for cancer

At Saturday's exclusive "garage sale" in the Hamptons, where designer booths offered high fashion at deep discounts, the hottest tent was the one that sold vacuum cleaners.

Many shoppers at the 14th annual Super Saturday made a beeline across the Water Mill field for the Dyson tent, where vacuums and bladeless fans at half-price sold out in 30 minutes, a spokesman said.

The event, hosted by Donna Karan, Kelly Ripa and InStyle magazine, raised more than $1 million in ticket sales for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Other proceeds had yet to be counted.

"Who needs more clothes?" said one of the early birds, model Dara Tomanovich, 40, of Manhattan. "Go for the big stuff."

Maybe it's a sign of the economy. But then again, maybe not. The shoppers paid $650 to get into the sale an hour early, and everyone else paid $450 to get in at all.

Those who missed the Dyson appliances had to settle for items like a $2,500 in-season Oscar de la Renta gown or Stuart Weitzman shoes for $100 to $350.

Trisha Gregory, 29, of Mississippi, found a Donna Karan gown for her sister's October wedding at 40 percent off. "I've been on the hunt for the perfect bridesmaid dress for six months," she said. "Who knew I'd find it at Super Saturday?"

When the Super Saturday tradition started, it was a small backyard function hosted by Liz Tilberis, the Harper's Bazaar editor who died of ovarian cancer in 1999.

"Everybody likes to get a bargain, but it's even better when you're doing it to help someone," said Manhattan restaurant owner and model Charlotte Bonstrom, 40.

There also was a fair amount of celebrity gazing, with attendees snapping photos of Gayle King, Beth Ostrosky Stern and Star Jones.

"It's just so great to mix commerce with fun and with charity," said Rodney Yee, 54, a yoga instructor who lives in the Hamptons.