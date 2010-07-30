Health briefs: Ear tubes for treating infection

Middle-ear infections are common in young children, and most are relatively easy to treat. But when a child has more than four ear infections in six months or six infections in a year, ear tubes may be the right choice.

The tiny cylinders are surgically inserted into the eardrum to provide ventilation that allows fluid to drain and equalizes pressure. The outpatient procedure takes 10-15 minutes under general anesthesia, so your child will be asleep. Ear tubes usually stay in for six to 18 months, then fall out on their own.

- Premium Health News Service





Fit to a tea

Kombucha tea is the latest in fermented foods. Its 2,000-year-old recipe can be traced to Asia. A live culture called a SCOBY, for "symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast," is added to sweetened black tea. The SCOBY quickly consumes most of the sugar, producing the strong-tasting, naturally carbonated beverage. Fans crave the "Kombucha Buzz," describing it as an increase in energy, clarity and sense of calm. You can make your own tea starting with SCOBY cultures, known as "Kombucha babies."

Sign up for the Coronavirus newsletter Get updates on the virus, its impact on your community and the latest vaccine news. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

- NaturallySavvy.com