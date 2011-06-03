Health briefs: Study on chest compressions

Chest compressions during chiropractic spinal manipulation result in little or no risk of chest injury, according to new research. The study, published last month in the online edition of the Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics, measured and examined the force of chest compressions ranging from typical to extremely rigorous and found all to be well under the threshold for injury.

Face-lifts OK for older folks, too

Age alone should not be the sole determining factor when deciding whether an older person should have plastic surgery, a new study suggests. In following 216 women over the course of three years, researchers from the Cleveland Clinic found that, if screened properly, people who have face-lifts after age 65 are at no greater risk for complications than those who are younger.

-- HealthDay