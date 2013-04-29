Health Tip: After a Stressful Event
A stressful event can leave you feeling worn out, anxious and, perhaps, unable to cope.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests ways to care for yourself and keep your stress in check:
- Don't turn to alcohol or abuse drugs to escape.
- Ask for help and advice from friends, family, doctors, counselors or a religious leader.
- Don't isolate yourself; make an effort to spend time with friends and loved ones.
- Eat a healthy diet, get plenty of exercise and get enough sleep.
- Treat yourself to something relaxing, such as a massage.
- Stick to your usual routine as much as possible, and keep yourself busy with activities such as volunteering or helping others.