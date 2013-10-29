Health Tip: Are You at Risk for Arthritis?
Your risk for developing the pain and stiffness of arthritis grows as you get older. While that's beyond your control, other risk factors can be prevented.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentions these preventable risk factors for arthritis:
- Being overweight or obese, which can worsen or trigger knee osteoarthritis.
- Injuring a joint.
- Developing an infection at or near a joint.
- Having an occupation that requires repetitive squatting or bending.