Health Tip: Dealing With a Child's Cough
Parents may become fearful at the first signs of a child's cough. But experts say a cough is the body's way of protecting itself against respiratory damage.
The American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology offers this advice about coughs that develop in children:
- A lingering daytime cough that follows a viral respiratory infection probably doesn't need treatment, and should subside in a week or two.
- See the pediatrician if your child's cough lasts longer than you think it should.
- Also see the pediatrician if your child can't engage in daily activities because of the cough, or if your child is coughing up blood.
- Many cough medicines are not effective in children.
- Schedule a consultation with an allergist or immunologist if you think your child's cough may be triggered by allergies or asthma.