Health Tip: Dealing With a Child's Cough

By -- Diana Kohnle
Parents may become fearful at the first signs of a child's cough. But experts say a cough is the body's way of protecting itself against respiratory damage.

The American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology offers this advice about coughs that develop in children:

  • A lingering daytime cough that follows a viral respiratory infection probably doesn't need treatment, and should subside in a week or two.
  • See the pediatrician if your child's cough lasts longer than you think it should.
  • Also see the pediatrician if your child can't engage in daily activities because of the cough, or if your child is coughing up blood.
  • Many cough medicines are not effective in children.
  • Schedule a consultation with an allergist or immunologist if you think your child's cough may be triggered by allergies or asthma.

