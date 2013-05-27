Health Tip: Eat Right for Healthier Sight
The right diet can help improve eye health and ward off eye problems.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics mentions these foods that can help promote healthier eyes:
- Nutrient-rich kale, which can help protect against sunlight damage, cataracts and macular degeneration.
- Sweet potatoes, which are rich in beta carotene and may help thwart macular degeneration.
- Strawberries, which are rich in vitamin C and may help reduce the risk of cataracts.
- Omega-3 fatty acid-rich salmon, which can help manage dry eyes and reduce the risk of macular degeneration.
- Green tea, which is loaded with antioxidants and may help protect against macular degeneration and cataracts.