Health Tip: Eat Right for Healthier Sight

By -- Diana Kohnle
The right diet can help improve eye health and ward off eye problems.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics mentions these foods that can help promote healthier eyes:

  • Nutrient-rich kale, which can help protect against sunlight damage, cataracts and macular degeneration.
  • Sweet potatoes, which are rich in beta carotene and may help thwart macular degeneration.
  • Strawberries, which are rich in vitamin C and may help reduce the risk of cataracts.
  • Omega-3 fatty acid-rich salmon, which can help manage dry eyes and reduce the risk of macular degeneration.
  • Green tea, which is loaded with antioxidants and may help protect against macular degeneration and cataracts.

