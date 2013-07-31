Health Tip: Enjoy Dairy With Fewer Calories
Dairy foods usually are an important part of a healthy diet. But it's important to make sure you're getting enough calcium while not overdoing the calories and fat.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests these healthy ways to include dairy foods in your diet:
- Milk contains essential vitamins, nutrients and protein. Choose low-fat or fat-free milk, or a lactose-free product if you are lactose-intolerant.
- Yogurt is another excellent source of protein and nutrients. Choose low-fat or fat-free varieties with fruit, or get plain yogurt and add fresh fruit. Yogurts with active cultures are a good choice.
- Choose cheese that is lower in sodium and fat -- such as certain types of ricotta, mozzarella or string cheese.
- Choose low-fat or fat-free cream cheese, spreads and sour cream.
- Opt for trans-fat-free margarine instead of butter.