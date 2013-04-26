Health Tip: Enjoy More Herbs and Seasonings
Adding herbs and seasonings to your diet can spice up your meals without adding fat, calories or salt.
The University of Michigan Health System offers these suggestions for using herbs and spices in your diet:
- Store herbs and spices in a cool, dry spot; store green herbs out of direct exposure to sunlight.
- Add fresh herbs into salads, soups and sauces for added flavor.
- When adding whole spices such as cloves, bay leaves or cumin, add at the start of cooking time.
- To boost flavor, crumble dried herbs just before using them.
- Enjoy hot peppers to perk up foods; remove seeds to turn down the heat.